HIGH POINT — A former High Point man convicted in 1995 of setting a fire to burn down the house he and his girlfriend were in, causing her fatal injuries, is being considered for release from prison on parole.

William Nathaniel Townsend, 57, was convicted in March 1995 of second-degree murder, first-degree arson and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the death of Stephanie Johnson, 25. He was sentenced to life in prison.