HIGH POINT — A High Point man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 1991 is being considered for parole and release from prison.

Terry Lynn Jordan, 53, was convicted of first-degree murder in the Jan. 10, 1991, death of Kimela Denise Hewett, 20. Hewett was found unconscious about 2 a.m. near her home on Windley Street east of downtown High Point. She had been shot three times with a .25-caliber handgun. She died six hours later.

