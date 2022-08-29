HIGH POINT — A man accused of fatally shooting a man in a car outside a north High Point residence a week ago called 911 immediately afterward and told the emergency dispatcher that he had been threatened with a gun first.

Marcus C. Dilworth, 41, of High Point, waited for police to arrive during the five-minute call following the Aug. 22 shooting outside Dilworth’s house in the 4300 block of Garden Club Street, which happened about 1:30 p.m. In a recording of the profanity-laced call, a woman can be heard crying in the background as Dilworth talked to a dispatcher.

