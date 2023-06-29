KERNERSVILLE — A 22-year-old man is accused of killing two men and injuring a woman in Kernersville and was called a suspect in the death of his own father in Greensboro.

Thomas Jackson Gillie of Greensboro was arrested Thursday after exchanging gunfire with Kernersville Police Department officers. He was charged by Kernersville police with two counts of general murder and two counts of attempted murder. He had not yet been charged late Thursday afternoon by the Greensboro Police Department.

