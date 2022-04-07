HIGH POINT — Police are looking for a South Carolina man they have named as the suspect in the theft last month of 400 gallons of gasoline from a convenience store in northwest High Point.
The High Point Police Department reported Thursday morning that a warrant has been issued for Khalif Tijee Wells, 28, of Newberry, South Carolina, on a charge of felony larceny.
Wells was identified based on security camera footage of the theft of the gas, which was worth more than $1,400, shortly after 11 p.m. March 14 from the Bizzy Bee on N. Main Street at the intersection with Skeet Club Road, police said. In the video, a man is seen using an electronic device to circumvent security measures, allowing the pump to dispense gas without payment.
The investigation continues as detectives are attempting to identify other people seen in the video also stealing gas. Additional charges are expected, police said.
Wells is also wanted in Pennsylvania on unrelated charges of probation violation, according to High Point police.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
