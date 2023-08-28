GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in a woman’s killing at a residence near the Jamestown-Greensboro border.

A woman was killed and her niece injured about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Wellsley Drive West, which is southwest of the Greensboro city limits near Jamestown. Their names have not been released, and no other details about what happened have been released.