Police are shown near the site of Monday's fatal shooting, where an officer shot a man who police say pointed a rifle at the officer after police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Heidi Drive.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A High Point Police Department officer shot and killed a man who police say approached him while holding a rifle Monday morning at a house in the northwest part of the city.

Police did not release the names of the man or the officer Monday. Police Chief Travis Stroud said the officer has been with the High Point Police Department for “several years.”

