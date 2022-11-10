HIGH POINT — A 20-year-old man was shot outside an apartment complex in east High Point just after midnight early Tuesday, according to police.

When High Point Police Department officers arrived at the Brentwood Crossing apartments on Brentwood Street, the shooting victim was gone, but a short time later a man arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and said he had been wounded by gunfire at Brentwood Crossing, police said.

