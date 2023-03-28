RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man with an extensive criminal record has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a jury convicted him in a fatal shooting outside a northern Randolph County home three years ago.

Michael Jared Medley, 41, was convicted of second-degree murder by a Randolph County Superior Court jury late last week in the shooting of William George Bennett, 34, who died at the scene of the shooting along Booker T. Womble Road in Randleman on March 28, 2020. The jury reached a guilty verdict on the only charge against Medley after deliberating 45 minutes following a four-day trial, Assistant District Attorney Campbell Bentson said.

