RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Randolph County man was sentenced last week to at least 22 years in prison after being convicted of charges in an attack seven years ago on a 4-year-old child that left the boy permanently disabled.

Keayone Murphy, 37, was convicted of of felonious child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a trial in Randolph County Superior Court that took three days. The jury rendered its verdict after deliberating for 35 minutes, Assistant District Attorney Walt Jones said.

