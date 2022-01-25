GUILFORD COUNTY — An inmate who assaulted a detention officer last summer at the jail in Greensboro will serve more than 10 years in prison.
Elijah J. Evans, 21, of Greensboro pleaded guilty Monday to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on a detention facility employee inflicting serious injury, Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish said.
“There was no plea arrangement. No charges were reduced. There were no concessions by the state,” Parrish said.
Evans was sentenced to 10 years six months to 15 years five months months in prison, the maximum sentence allowed under the law, Parrish said.
On June 17, Evans approached a desk where Sheldon Kaminsky, 71, was seated while on duty in an inmate housing pod. After a brief conversation, Evans moved behind the desk and struck Kaminsky with his fist, knocking him to the floor and leaving him unconscious, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
Kaminsky was hospitalized in intensive care for a period of time and still suffers from a traumatic brain injury, Parrish said.
Prior to the assault on Kaminsky, Evans was jailed June 2 on robbery and assault charges involving an incident on a basketball court. On Monday, Evans also pleaded guilty to two charges in that case.
