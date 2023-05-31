KERNERSVILLE — A New York man with a history of child sexual abuse was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges that he had sex multiple times with a teenage girl in Kernersville he had met online.
Joshua Timothy Miller, 33, of Rochester drove to Kernersville in December 2021 and again in February 2022 to have sex with the 15-year-old girl, each time staying for several days, according to court records.
The girl told investigators that she began having sexually explicit conversations with Miller online messaging, audio chat or video chat in November 2021, according to court records. During video chats, Miller sometimes would tell her sexual things to do and recorded the video.
In all, investigators found Miller recorded 29 sexual videos of the girl, court records said.
In reviewing electronic devices seized from Miller, law enforcement officers also determined that he had engaged in other sexually explicit conversations with more than 20 other girls that often included filming live videos, court records said.
Miller has been a registered sex offender since 2007, when he was convicted in New York of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving an individual less than 11 years old and five counts of first-degree attempted sexual act with a victim less than 11 years old. According to court records, the victims were children who attended a day care run by a relative of Miller.
Miller pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Greensboro to possession of child pornography, two counts of traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity and two counts of committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender.
