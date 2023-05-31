KERNERSVILLE — A New York man with a history of child sexual abuse was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges that he had sex multiple times with a teenage girl in Kernersville he had met online.

Joshua Timothy Miller, 33, of Rochester drove to Kernersville in December 2021 and again in February 2022 to have sex with the 15-year-old girl, each time staying for several days, according to court records.

