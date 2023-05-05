HIGH POINT – A High Point man's death in mid-April was caused by a runaway golf cart that crashed into him outside Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an attorney for the family told WXII-TV.
Gary York Kirkman, 87, died on the evening of April 16, two days after a hospital golf cart crashed into him as he sat on a bench beside his wife in the valet parking pick-up and drop-off area. It broke his legs, and he died of complications, WXII reported.
