High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.