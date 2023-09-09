A former Trinity man faces a felony charge in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol while his former girlfriend, who was with him, did not because the man’s behavior before and after the riot was vastly different, a federal prosecutor said in a recent court filing.

Bradley Stuart Bennett’s public defender, Leza Lee Driscoll, argued in a filing last month that the behavior of Bennett and Elizabeth Rose Williams, who accompanied him into the Capitol and was indicted along with him in March 2021, was essentially the same. Bennett being charged with a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding while Williams was not charged with that was a case of selective prosecution based on gender, Driscoll argued.