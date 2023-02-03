Less than three weeks before his trial on charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol is due to start, a Trinity man now says he wants a new lawyer and to restart plea negotiations.

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in a pretrial conference Thursday that he contacted the federal Public Defender’s Office just that morning asking for the office to represent him.

