HIGH POINT
One autumn night more than 80 years ago, so many throngs of curious High Pointers crammed themselves into a local church that you would’ve thought Jesus himself was the guest evangelist.
He wasn’t.
In fact, even though the preacher that evening was one of the country’s most sought-after evangelists — who stopped here in the midst of a 125-city U.S. and Canadian tour — we’d bet a basket full of manna that you’ve never even heard of him.
The year was 1937, and the Rev. Charles E. Jaynes Jr. was in town for a two-night engagement at the Christian Missionary Alliance tabernacle on Willowbrook Street (now S. Elm Street). Before his arrival here, the popular evangelist had distinguished himself in a couple of ways — by standing on the Word of God and, um, by standing on a chair.
You see, this Pied Piper of the pulpit was only 7 years old — “the world’s youngest ordained minister,” according to an article in The High Point Enterprise — and only 3 feet tall. High Pointers couldn’t resist the opportunity to see such a revolutionary reverend.
“Crowds jammed (the tabernacle) to hear a 7-year-old evangelist in a display of eloquence admonish his elders to turn from the path of sin,” The Enterprise wrote on Oct. 22, 1937, after the first of his two appearances. “Standing on benches, crowding the aisles, peering through windows, a vast throng of persons jockeyed with each other for positions to catch a glimpse of the young prodigy.”
Even at his young age, the minuscule minister’s reputation had preceded him. He’d already been written about in Time magazine and in countless newspaper articles, all of which boasted of his mature sermonizing skills and his uncanny ability to memorize Scripture — not just verses, but entire chapters and even the entire Sermon on the Mount. He also knew all the words to countless hymns.
Granted, with his high-pitched little boy’s voice, Charles probably wasn’t much of a hellfire-and-brimstone preacher like so many of his adult contemporaries were, but he did stomp his foot and pound his tiny fist on the lectern every once in a while.
According to published articles of the day, Charles was only 2½ when he told his daddy, “Father, I want to preach.” His father, also an evangelist, was happy to oblige him, and the kid was probably Scripture-trained before he was potty-trained.
Charles began preaching in earnest at age 3 and was formally ordained at 7, only a few months before his visit to High Point. The following year, when he was 8, he would perform his first wedding ceremony.
So you can understand why High Pointers, eager to see and hear this preaching prodigy, packed the tabernacle that autumn evening in 1937. And Charles did not disappoint, delivering “an eloquent sermon filled with exhortations and admonishments,” according to an Enterprise reporter who attended the service.
We’re not told what Charles wore at the High Point church, but his favorite preaching attire — and the outfit he was pictured in when The Enterprise promoted his coming appearance — consisted of dark-colored knickers and jacket, white shoes, knee-high socks, and a starched-white Fauntleroy collar. The outfit somehow made him look like an evangelist and a little boy at the same time.
Following the sermon, Charles squirmed in his seat like a, well, like a little boy as the Enterprise reporter tried to interview him. But when asked if he would rather preach or play baseball, Charles had the perfect answer: “There is a time to preach, and there is a time to play baseball.”
And then off he went to play with some of the other children who were there that night, until Neva Duff — a middle-aged woman who chaperoned Charles as he traveled the country — admonished him and threatened to spank him if he didn’t sit down and talk to the nice newspaperman.
Sorry, Charles, but you know what they say: Spare the rod, spoil the child.
Of course, that’s straight from the Bible, so we’re pretty sure Charles already had that verse memorized.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.