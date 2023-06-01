DENTON — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man early Thursday in an exchange of gunfire between the man and deputies.
The man's name was not immediately released, and few details about what happened were released.
Deputies went to a residence on M H Drive in Denton about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a gunshot victim. The victim had injuries that were described as not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.
While officers were attempting to identify the person accused of shooting the victim, he pulled out a gun and began shooting at deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
The man and deputies exchanged gunfire "on and off” over the next several hours, and one deputy was shot, the sheriff's office said. He was treated at a local hospital and released.
Local residents were alerted on social media by law enforcement to stay indoors.
The man was shot by sheriff’s deputies and was declared dead at the scene of the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard when an officer shoots someone. No more information is being released at this time, the sheriff's office said.
