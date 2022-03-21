RANDOLPH COUNTY — A young man from northern Randolph County died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision outside Thomasville.
Jakob Jordan Stanley, 22, of Sophia was driving a in a 2014 Ford Fusion north on Unity Street near the Davidson County line just after 5 a.m. when he crossed the center line and ran head-on into a 2017 Hino box truck driven by Wayne E. Garrett, 50, of Dillwyn, Virginia, who was traveling south on Unity Street, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
Stanley died at the scene of the wreck.
Garrett was reported to be uninjured.
Investigators are trying to determine why Stanley crossed left of center, the Highway Patrol said. Impairment wasn’t suspected to be a factor.
That portion of Unity Street was closed for several hours.
