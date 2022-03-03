HIGH POINT — A 21-year-old man from High Point was shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex a short distance east of N. Main Street.
LaQualius T. Little died while in surgery at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the High Point Police Department said.
Lt. Derek Bostic told The High Point Enterprise that the shooting stemmed from a family dispute and that Little told officers he knew who shot him. No one had been charged Thursday morning.
Little was shot about 8:40 p.m. in the 240 block of Northpoint Avenue, which is west of Johnson Street and north of Parris Avenue, police said.
After receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the apartments there, police found Little outside at the rear of the apartments with severe injuries, police said. Police did not release any other information, including how many times Little was shot or where his injuries were.
Little’s death is the fifth homicide recorded in 2022 in the city of High Point.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
