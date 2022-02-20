THOMASVILLE – A man was killed after being hit by gunshots fired into his house.
Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, of 506 Culbreth Ave. was shot about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, the Thomasville Police Department said. Witnesses told police the shots came from outside the residence near the roadway.
No other information about the shooting was released.
Thomasville detectives remained at the house for hours examining the scene and processing evidence, Capt. Brad Saintsing said.
“We are asking the community to please come forward if you have any information on the senseless murder of Mr. Jimenez,” Saintsing said.
Anyone with information is can call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading the arrest of whoever is responsible.
This was the first homicide in Thomasville since Feb. 1, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.