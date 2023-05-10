HPTNWS-05-10-23 SHOOTING.jpg

Authorities are shown at the scene of Monday’s shooting.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — There had been recurring confrontations involving a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot by a police officer Monday morning, according to a recording of the 911 call that brought police to the house.

The caller was a woman who had been in the house in the 3900 block of Heidi Drive but left about 10:15 a.m. to call 911 because the man was in a rage fueled by narcotics and alcohol and was tearing up the house, including destroying a bathroom.

Trending Videos