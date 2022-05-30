HIGH POINT — A man was shot and killed in an east High Point neighborhood late Friday.
Cornelius R. Woods Sr., 49, of High Point, had a single gunshot wound to the chest just after 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Pendleton Court, the High Point Police Department reported. Woods died at the scene of the shooting.
Police did not release any details on Monday about what happened.
Woods’ death was the eighth homicide in the city so far this year.
Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
