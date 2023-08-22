HPTNWS-08-23-23 SHOOTING.jpg

Police found video footage showing the Mercedes that witnesses say the gunmen were in.

 SPECIAL | HPE

THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville man was critically injured when he was shot multiple times Monday afternoon as he was walking near an apartment building, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Anton Covington, 28, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition on Tuesday, police said.