KERNERSVILLE – A Kernersville man was ordered to pay the government nearly $1 million for filing false tax returns for his business for several years, concealing more than $11 million in income.

Brandon Michalak, 41, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Greensboro to two counts of filing a false tax return. He was sentenced Monday to 15 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution of $956,028 to the IRS.

