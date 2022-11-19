As motivational speaker and accomplished athlete Roger Crawford darted across a lengthy ballroom stage at High Point University Friday, it’s hard to imagine that when he was born 62 years ago his parents were told that he would never walk.
His hands, arms, feet and legs never fully developed, but Crawford told the audience of 600 gathered for the 32nd annual Rotary Thanksgiving Program at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center that he views them as a challenge to overcome, not a predicament to pity, and he gives thanks every day for the blessings in his life.
Crawford, who’s from California, began walking when he was 5 years old after his left leg was partially amputated and fitted with a prosthesis.
As a child he wondered why he was different from other children. His mother told him it’s because he wasn’t a “carbon copy” but an “original.”
Crawford developed a love for sports as a child, teenager and young adult, with tennis becoming the game in which he shined brightest. He earned the Achievement Award bestowed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
His roles as a public speaker and athlete have shown that physical differences don’t have to limit someone’s life.
“Challenges are inevitable, defeat is optional,” he said.
Crawford and High Point University President Nido Qubein are longtime friends. Crawford’s daughter Alexa graduated from HPU, where she met the man who later became her husband.
Qubein, along with Qubein Foundation, sponsors the annual Rotary Thanksgiving Program. The luncheon drew Rotarians from 15 Rotary Clubs in the region.
Crawford serves as a Rotarian back home in California, part of his effort to give back to the community and nation where he has achieved.
“I’m so grateful I grew up in a country that would give me a shot,” he said.
