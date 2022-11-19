HPTNWS-11-19-22 ROTARY.jpg

Roger Crawford, this year’s featured speaker for High Point Rotary’s Thanksgiving event, brought an inspirational holiday message by talking about overcoming his disabilities.

As motivational speaker and accomplished athlete Roger Crawford darted across a lengthy ballroom stage at High Point University Friday, it’s hard to imagine that when he was born 62 years ago his parents were told that he would never walk.

His hands, arms, feet and legs never fully developed, but Crawford told the audience of 600 gathered for the 32nd annual Rotary Thanksgiving Program at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center that he views them as a challenge to overcome, not a predicament to pity, and he gives thanks every day for the blessings in his life.

