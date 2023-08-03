HIGH POINT — A man charged in a drive-by shooting that led to the death of a 61-year-old woman in August 2018 was found not guilty of first-degree murder by a jury Wednesday.

Moeez Khan Tahirkheli, 23, was arrested and charged in Brenda Herbin’s death after investigators secured an admission from Tahirkheli that he drove the vehicle believed to be involved. Testimony in the trial in Guilford County Superior Court began Tuesday.