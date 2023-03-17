RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man who had been reported missing from Thomasville on Tuesday was found dead Friday morning in a car that veered into a creek off a roadway in Sophia.

Steven Paul Soles, 36, who had been reported missing to the Thomasville Police Department, was found at approximately 10:20 a.m. after a caller saw a gray Nissan upside down in Caraway Creek on Caraway Mountain Road.

Trending Videos