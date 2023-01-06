DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville man faces charges involving child pornography and bestiality with a dog after an investigation dating back to this past November.
Joseph Strader, 27, was arrested and charged Thursday with seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a minor and crimes against nature, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest stemmed from an investigation that began in early November, when detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a man in the unincorporated area of Davidson County near Thomasville was in possession of child sexual exploitation material.
In November, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Strader and seized multiple devices at his residence. The material found included multiple digital images of a juvenile as well as self-produced images depicting sex acts with a dog, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff’s office detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, were able to identify the victim, who lives within North Carolina and was 14 years old when the files were produced. The juvenile and Strader were known to each other, according to the sheriff’s office.
During the investigation, detectives saw a dog at Strader’s residence that was in the images depicting bestiality. The dog was surrendered and released to a local animal shelter.
Strader was being held in the Davidson County Detention Center in Lexington. Bond was set at $750,000 secured.
