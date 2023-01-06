Joseph Strader

Joseph Strader

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville man faces charges involving child pornography and bestiality with a dog after an investigation dating back to this past November.

Joseph Strader, 27, was arrested and charged Thursday with seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a minor and crimes against nature, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trending Videos