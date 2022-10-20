THOMASVILLE — A man died in a mobile home fire early Thursday in the Hasty community of Thomasville.
The man’s name was not released Thursday pending notification of relatives.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THOMASVILLE — A man died in a mobile home fire early Thursday in the Hasty community of Thomasville.
The man’s name was not released Thursday pending notification of relatives.
Just after 12:30 a.m. Thomasville Fire and Rescue and Hasty Fire and Rescue crews went to 604 Hasty School Road, Lot 19, after reports of a mobile home fire with a person possibly trapped inside.
Thomasville Police Department officers arrived first and found a man dead outside of the mobile home.
When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Following protocol, a joint investigation is being conducted by Thomasville Fire Marshal’s Office, Davidson County Fire Marshal’s Office and Thomasville Police Department’s criminal investigation division.
Thomasville Fire and Rescue received assistance at the scene of the fire from Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County EMS and Duke Energy Corp.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.