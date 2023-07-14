HIGH POINT - A Greensboro man is dead following a multivehicle crash on Eastchester Drive late Friday afternoon.
According to a High Point Police Department press release, police and emergency workers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Eastchester Drive at 5:06 p.m. after receiving 911 calls on multiple vehicles involved in a crash and a driver unconscious.
When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that a 2015 Nissan Altima, traveling northeast on Eastchester Drive, struck the rear of a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, also traveling northeast on Eastchester. Upon impact, the Tucson was propelled forward, resulting in three additional vehicles being struck.
Besides the initial vehicle, all other vehicles involved were either slowing or stopped for a traffic signal ahead.
Barry Keith Willard, 60, the driver of the Nissan Altima, was transported from the scene to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, where he was pronounced dead. Injuries for the other drivers ranged from no injury to complaints of injury, according to the release.
The High Point Police Department Traffic Unit is working with the state medical examiner’s office to determine if Willard suffered a medical event prior to the crash or if he died because of injuries sustained during the crash.
The release states that there will be no charges filed and no further information will be released. The crash marks the fifth traffic fatality for High Point in 2023.
