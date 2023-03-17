ARCHDALE — An Archdale man died Wednesday night when his SUV crashed into a business.
Richard Scott Bazen, 59, was driving along Cheyenne Drive at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when his Chevrolet Silverado went off the road, flipped and smashed into the lobby of Hafele America Co.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Archdale Police Department reported Thursday. No other vehicles were involved.
An estimate on the cost of damage to the building wasn’t available. Hafele is a leading worldwide supplier of hardware components to manufacturers, architects, designers, contractors and construction professionals in more than 150 countries.
