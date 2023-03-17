HPTNWS-03-17-23 FATALITY.jpg

An Archdale man died Wednesday night when his SUV crashed into Hafele America Co. on Cheyenne Drive on Wednesday.

Richard Scott Bazen, 59, was driving along Cheyenne Drive at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday when his Chevrolet Silverado went off the road, flipped and smashed into the lobby of Hafele America Co.

