HIGH POINT — A High Point man has died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a recent crash on Interstate 74.
Malik Khan, 67, died from his injuries on Monday following an Oct. 11 crash at I-74 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit.
Police say Khan was heading east on I-74 when he made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Chad Smith, 63, of Thomasville. Khan’s car then left the road to the right, hitting a highway exit sign and a large, metal structure supporting highway lighting.
Khan was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
Police said Monday that no charges are expected to be filed in the wreck.
