HIGH POINT — A 26-year-old High Point man has died from a gunshot wound he suffered when shots were fired into a south High Point residence.
Jacoreyian D. McLendon was shot once in the upper body at a house in the 1700 block of Valley Ridge Drive shortly before 5:15 a.m. Dec. 21. He died Friday, the High Point Police Department reported Monday morning.
Police did not release any other information about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. The public can download the P3 tips app from app stores and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.