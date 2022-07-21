HIGH POINT — A man died from injuries he received in a single-car crash downtown Thursday morning.
Antawon Ingram, 49, of High Point was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V south on Centennial Street shortly before 7:15 a.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane of the roadway as he went through the intersection with Russell Avenue, the High Point Police Department said. Ingram swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and lost control of the vehicle. The Honda went off the left side of the road and struck a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.
