THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville man was severely injured when he was stabbed Monday evening, police said.
On Monday July 25, at 6:02 p.m., Thomasville officers responded to 109 Maple Avenue in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located Branndon Johnson, 35, was stabbed several times about 6 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Maple Avenue, the Thomasville Police Department said. Police officers and Davidson County EMS personnel performed lifesaving measures on Johnson, who was taken to a local hospital and was in critical but stable condition on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.