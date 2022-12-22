THOMASVILLE — A High Point man who was sentenced to life in prison more than 30 years ago in the beating death of a Thomasville man is set for release on parole in a little more than a month.

Jeffery Lynn Spivey, 54, was sentenced to life plus 14 years in June 1989 after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Travis C. Coleman, 47, of Fisher Ferry Road. He was also convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny.

Trending Videos