HIGH POINT — A man who pleaded guilty in 1995 to killing his sister-in-law’s husband in High Point is up for parole.

Leroy W. Wentzel, 79, pleaded guilty in January 1995 to second-degree murder in the death of Frederic C. “Fred” Brown Jr., 45, who was killed the night of April 24, 1991, along N.C. 68 near Gallimore Dairy Road. Wentzel was sentenced to life in prison.

