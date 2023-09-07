DAVIDSON COUNTY – A 30-year-old High Point man has been charged with murder in connection to the overdose death of a Davidson County man last year.
Ian Eugene Butler, 30, of 400 N. Centennial St. was charged with one count of felony second-degree murder and one count of felony death by distribution.
On Oct. 6, 2022, deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Officer began an investigation after a man in the Fair Grove community was found dead from a suspected drug overdose.
Following an autopsy, the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was the highly potent narcotic fentanyl.
Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation identified Butler as the person who provided the drug to the victim.
Butler was already being held at Davidson County Detention Center on other charges and was served with a warrant for arrest. He is currently being held with no bond allowed.
A state law that took effect in 2019 imposes harsher penalties for those who supply drugs that lead to an overdose death. The criminal charge of death by distribution is similar to voluntary manslaughter or second-degree murder but does not require prosecutors to prove malice or intent to kill.
Butler was arrested in January and charged with four counts of felony selling cocaine, two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with the intent to sell or distribute cocaine, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia,
