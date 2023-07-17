HIGH POINT — A 19-year-old High Point man previously arrested for indecent exposure and other sexually menacing behavior dating back to the spring was arrested again this past weekend.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. Saturday, High Point Police Department officers received reports of a man exposing himself at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oxford Place in northwest High Point. The man left the area before officers arrived, but the witness told officers she recognized him from previous encounters with him and identified him as Noree Leshawn Staton.