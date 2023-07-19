HIGH POINT — A 40-year-old High Point man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses in what police called a domestic violence assault of a 30-year-old woman.

Christopher Chase Cosper was arrested by High Point Police Department officers Sunday night after turning himself in. He is accused of attacking a woman at a residence earlier Sunday in the Davidson County part of northwestern High Point.

