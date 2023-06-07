THOMASVILLE – A suspect in the shooting death of a 4-year-old in Tennessee was arrested in Thomasville on Tuesday after he broke into a woman's house, police said.
A woman who lives in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street told police that her daughter and Lamarion Dante Buchanan, 19, had broken into her home but fled before officers arrived, the Thomasville Police Department said.
Officers found that Buchanan was wanted in Nashville, Tennessee, on a charge of criminal homicide.
The Metro Nashville Police Department said Buchanan had left Nashville on a Greyhound last week following the shooting, where police say Buchanan was one of four men accused of taking part drive-by shooting that killed 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier. Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20, were arrested May 31, and Trey Dennis, 23, was arrested Tuesday.
The four reportedly were in a Ford sedan that pulled up alongside a Chevy Malibu at a red light in Nashville shortly before 8 p.m. May 30. Two of them got out of the car and fired rifles multiple times into the Malibu – police found more than 20 bullet casings – and one shot struck the 4-year-old in the head. She later died at a local hospital.
There were also 2-year-old twins in the backseat of the car, and one was grazed on the head by a bullet, police said. The other was unharmed.
The 22-year-old man driving the Malibu, who was shot in the arm, drove away from the shooting to a Family Dollar store about 3 miles away, where police said the mother of the children worked.
The Metro Nashville Police Department called the shooting “targeted” but have not released any other information.
In Thomasville, after learning that Buchanan was wanted, a High Point Police Department dog and the Thomasville Fire Department aided in the search for him.
The woman's daughter, Will’Meshyah Barnes, 25, of Thomasville, was taken into custody behind the Davidson County Public Library on Randolph Street. Barnes was charged with trespassing and breaking and entering.
A short time later, officers found Buchanan hiding in a vehicle in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street. Buchanan was taken into custody without incident.
Buchanan was transported to the Davidson County Jail. Buchanan will be extradited to Tennessee.
