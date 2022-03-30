THOMASVILLE – A Thomasville-area man has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor Tuesday night.
Fred Thomas Dyles Jr., 59, of Reddy Foxx Lane called the Randolph County Sheriff's Office about 10 p.m. to report the stabbing of his neighbor, Randy Hunt, the sheriff's office said. After deputies arrived, they found Hunt on the porch with stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dyles told investigators he stabbed Hunt after Hunt had tried to break into Dyles' home, the sheriff's office said.
Dyles was charged with second-degree murder. His bond initially was set at $20,000 secured, but at his initial hearing in Randolph District Court on Wednesday morning it was raised to $100,000 secured. If he is able to post bond to be released, he would be restricted to home confinement with electronic monitoring.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with additional information contact Detective Baird at 336-318-6698 or the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-7463 to remain anonymous.
