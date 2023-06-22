HPTNWS-06-22-23 BENNETT.jpg

This photo of Bradley Bennett appears on his business’ website.

 SPECIAL | HPE

A former Trinity man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol considers himself a “political prisoner of war” who has endured “horrific terror” and rebuilt his life so he can begin helping veterans overcome obstacles, according to a short biography on the website of his new business.

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 43, recently posted on the business-oriented social mediasite LinkedIn about his new venture and linking to its website, writing, “I’m happy to share that I am launching Man of Valor, the World’s Greatest Adventure Company & Brotherhood!”