Cold Case.jpg

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A homeless man from High Point has been arrested in connection with the killing of a Trinity woman more than eight years ago, but investigators say the person who killed her has already died.

Following a lengthy investigation into the cold case, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Roy Lee White, 50, in the stabbing death of Tammy Sellers Holland, 50, at her home in the 900 block of Loflin Hill Road on Oct. 28, 2014. He is charged with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

