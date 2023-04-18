HIGH POINT — A man was arrested Tuesday after an armed standoff with Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputies that lasted from late Monday to late Tuesday morning at a house in northern High Point.
Charles Curtis Nichols, 44, was charged with assault with a firearm on law enforcement, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public official, communicating threats and speeding to elude arrest. He was being held in jail with bond set at $255,000 secured.
About 11:30 p.m. Monday, deputies tried to pull over a car driven by Nichols to serve outstanding warrants, but Nichols instead drove to his home in the 1200 block of Blackberry Ridge Drive, which is off Clinard Farms Road west of N.C. 68, and barricaded himself inside, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Nichols fired shots during the standoff, but no one was injured.
Nichols surrendered to deputies about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
No one else was in the residence.
Blackberry Ridge Drive was closed during the standoff. A reverse 911 call was made informing residents in the area of the situation.
