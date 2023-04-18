HIGH POINT — A man was arrested Tuesday after an armed standoff with Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputies that lasted from late Monday to late Tuesday morning at a house in northern High Point.

Charles Curtis Nichols, 44, was charged with assault with a firearm on law enforcement, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public official, communicating threats and speeding to elude arrest. He was being held in jail with bond set at $255,000 secured.

Trending Videos