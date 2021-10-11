HIGH POINT – A High Point man was severely injured when his car hit another vehicle on Interstate 74 on Monday afternoon and then hit a sign and a large, metal structure, police said.
Malik Khan, 67, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with injuries that were considered life-threatening, the High Point Police Department said. No other information about his injuries or condition was released.
Khan was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry in the eastbound lanes of I-74 near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit about 3:45 p.m. when he made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Chad Smith, 63, of Thomasville, police said. Khan's car then went off the road to the right, hit the highway exit sign and then hit a large, metal structure supporting highway lighting.
Hitting the lighting structure left extensive damage to the driver's side of Khan's car, police said.
No one else was reported to be injured.
This wreck was still being investigated by the High Point Police Department Traffic Enforcement and Investigations Unit, and no charges had been filed Monday.
