ARCHDALE – A man awaiting trial on charges that he helped try to kill a Thomasville man last summer removed his electronic-house-arrest monitoring device and went out drinking, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

Steven Craig Skipper, 44, of Denver, Colorado, and his mother, Elva Hughes Skipper, 65, of Archdale, were arrested in June 2021 and accused of going to a Thomasville man’s house to confront him about property that the Skippers thought the man had stolen. Investigators said that the man was shot while driving down his driveway.

