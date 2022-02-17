GUILFORD COUNTY – A man wanted for arrest in High Point temporarily barricaded himself inside a Greensboro apartment when members of the U.S. Marshals Service came to get him.
The marshals had come to the Advenir at Adams Farm apartment complex on Adams Farm Parkway about 10 a.m. Wednesday to serve arrest warrants for drug trafficking and breaking and entering on Perry Allen Fleming Jr., 27, the Greensboro Police Department and Marshals Service reported.
Fleming barricaded himself inside his apartment with two adults and two toddlers and made a threat, the Marshals Service said.
Some of the apartments nearby were evacuated, and the Greensboro SWAT team was called.
Fleming surrendered about 1 p.m., police said.
Fleming, who formerly lived in High Point, has had numerous previous convictions, mostly on felony breaking and entering charges, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
