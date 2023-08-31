GUILFORD COUNTY — A Statesville man has been arrested and accused of stabbing one local woman and killing another by running over her while stealing her car.

Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny from a person.