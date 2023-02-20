DAVIDSON COUNTY — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Thomasville-area man.
David Randall Gallimore, 33, of Hughes Grove Road, is charged with murder.
He is accused of shooting Brandon Hancock, 35, about 7:45 p.m. Feb. 10. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not say how many times Hancock was shot, only that he died of gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place on Hughes Grove Church Road, which is to the west of Hughes Grove Road south of Thomasville, but the sheriff’s office did not say specifically where.
A search was conducted on Gallimore’s residence on Friday with the assistance of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and Gallimore was arrested.
Gallimore was placed in the Davidson County Jail and was being held with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the case call Detective Everhart at 336-242-2136 or the Lexington Area Crime stoppers at 336-243-2400.
